Prabir Das: There is only one boss at ATK

The wing-back is keen to win the ISL trophy this season…

Prabir Das hailed the impact of Antonio Habas at and credited him for his improved performance this season.

The former player has been amongst the most impressive players in the Kolkata side especially for his incredible work-rate.

Das hopes that this season he can clinch the (ISL) title which would in a way help ease of the trouble of last campaign where he was sidelined due to an injury.

“We are not yet in the top four. Just as the coach said we are taking match by match. First, we need to win Odisha's match. Then the top three and then we can think about the top spot or Asian berth.

“Football is a team game. I am giving my 100 per cent. If I win the trophy then it will be my best year. I could not play in the previous year because of an injury. But under a good coach, I have recovered well,” he stated.

Das, who has previously played for , was asked for his opinion on the merger between the two entities, namely ATK and Bagan starting next season.

“The ATK-Mohun Bagan merger is for next year. I still don't know the details. I am focussing on this year. I am playing for ATK and so not all thinking about Mohun Bagan,” he replied.

Das hailed the spirit in the ATK squad and also praised the strike duo of Roy Krishna and David Williams.

“We have a fantastic atmosphere in the dressing room. There is one boss, only the coach. We have good players like Krishna and David Williams. They help us a lot.”