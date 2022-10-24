Power Horse Partners With Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

The awards will honor the finest digital media influencers and creators in the football space







Power Horse is an energy drink brand owned by Power Horse Energy Drinks GmbH, a company based in Linz, Austria with its commercial headquarter located in Dubai. Power Horse is available in over 50 countries and is one of the leading brands in the premium segment of energy drinks amongst African and Middle Eastern consumers. At Power Horse, we believe that the right attitude and good reserves of energy can take us places. And yes, life is meant to challenge us. It will test how strong and determined we are. Our purpose is to help people feel on top of their lives every day. A world where ordinary people can be at their best. Because success is never a simple straight path.





The Dubai International Sports Conference continues its role as a global platform in the development of the football industry, helping to create a model for clubs in the UAE and give motivation and inspiration to those working in the industry. Since the launch of the awards in 2010, new award categories have been introduced, reflecting the development of the sport and its diverse international appeal. In keeping with this tradition, new award categories have been added to the 2022 line-up. The CNN ‘Off The Pitch Award’ will acknowledge the achievements of an individual, club or other soccer organization for their impact on wider society, culture, their charitable work or as a role model for others. In order to encourage and give greater coverage to emerging talents, the brand is playing its part in shining the spotlight on exciting players. In this regard, the ‘Power Horse - ‘Emerging Player of the Year Award’’ will recognize youth players who stood out in the last season with their incredible performances.





In a new launch for 2022, the Globe Soccer Digital Awards, will honor the finest digital media influencers and creators in the football space. Presented by 433, Globe Soccer’s digital partner, the awards are as follows: Best Football Esports Player, Best Football TikTok Creator, Best Football YouTube Creator, Best Football Social Media Influencer and Best Football Journalist.





The nominees for all categories have been announced and voting just begun on October 20. Following the success of the last two years, football fans around the world will have the opportunity to pick their favorite nominees in categories through public voting. You can cast your vote at





