Potter to Chelsea: Brighton boss set for talks as old John Terry tweet resurfaces

Graham Potter has been heavily linked with the vacant manager role at Chelsea following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brighton boss has emerged an early contender to replace Tuchel, with The Athletic reporting that he is set to hold formal talks with Chelsea. Several names have been flying about following the shock sacking, and an old tweet from club legend John Terry has raised a few eyebrows amongst the Blues faithful in favour of Potter taking charge.

WHAT HE SAID: The former Chelsea defender posted on Twitter last month: "How good is Graham Potter? I love how Brighton play and he has to be one of the best young managers around. Ticks every box for me."

THE BIGGER PCTURE: Potter could face competition from a number of high-profile names, with ex-Tottenham & Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino also reportedly under consideration from Chelsea's new ownership. Terry has been mooted as a potential candidate himself, having earned his coaching stripes as an assistant at Aston Villa between 2018 and 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA: The Blues will look to appoint their next manager as soon as possible with some huge fixtures coming up. A west London derby is up next as they face Fulham on September 10, four days before their next Champions League outing against Red Bull Salzburg, while a heavyweight clash against Liverpool is also now looming large on the horizon.