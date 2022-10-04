Potter lauds Koulibaly's response after being reduced to bench role at Chelsea

Graham Potter says he is impressed with Kalidou Koulibaly's conduct despite not playing for Chelsea in the last two matches.

Koulibaly joined Chelsea from Napoli

He has not played in last two matches

Potter lauds Koulibaly's conduct

WHAT HAPPENED: The Senegal captain left Serie A outfit Napoli for the Blues who were under manager Thomas Tuchel. However, the German was fired owing to a poor start and Potter took his place.

The centre-back has not featured yet under the new coach and on Saturday he watched from the bench as his team came from a goal down to defeat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the London Derby staged at Selhurst Park.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Firstly, I have been really impressed with him. He is really honest, he has had to wait a little to play, which every player will have to deal with," Potter told the media.

"His response has been fantastic. He has come from a club and country he was comfortable in. It isn't the perfect situation for him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Koulibaly is expected to lead Senegal in the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar in less than two months' time.

The Lions of Teranga will need him to be match-fit if they are to stand a chance of advancing from Group A which has hosts Qatar, Netherlands and Ecuador in it.

WHAT NEXT? Koulibaly hopes to be involved on Wednesday when Chelsea host AC Milan in the Champions League.