Postponing NPFL kickoff date a blessing in disguise for Ifeanyi Ubah - Okagbue

The Anambra Warriors manger admits his charges are not ready for a new campaign

The 2019/20 Professional Football League ( ) season, earlier scheduled to commence on Sunday, September 22 looks all set to be postponed by the League Management Company (LMC).

While many are taken aback that the NPFL season is failing to resume as scheduled for the umpteenth time, Ifeanyi Ubah coach Uche Okagbue believes the shift will be a blessing in disguise for his team.

“I think postponing the kickoff date for the league will be a blessing in disguise for a team like Ifeanyi Ubah because we just started our own preseason preparations like 10 days ago” coach Okagbue told Goal during an exclusive interview.

“If you look at the other teams, most of them have gotten the players they want and they have been part of two, three preseason tournaments but for some reasons, we are behind in those regards.”

Indeed, there have been no high-profile signings for Ifeanyi Ubah in the transfer window and the former Federation Cup champions could only organise an open screening exercise to recruit new players.

Against all odds, coach Okagbue led the Anambra Warriors to the championship play-offs last season in Lagos but they lost all five their games in the Super Six tournament.

While admitting that the preparations for the new season could have been better, coach Okagbue suggests he is ready for another eventful season with Ifeanyi Ubah.

“We have our challenges but we are going to do our very best, I like taking up challenges and I believe with a little more support from the management we will do well again in the new season,” the Ifeanyi Ubah coach added.

The NPFL have been on break for over three months as the Super-Six tournament that produced as champions ended on June 12.