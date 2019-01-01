Possible position movements on Malaysia Super League matchday 12

The top two MSL spots did not change hands following last weekend's proceedings, but five clubs have a shot at snatching the third spot on matchday 12

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The top two of the did not change following last weekend's proceedings, but five clubs are either already in third, or have a shot at snatching the third spot in on matchday 12 this weekend.

JDT are in the lead (27 points) with two points behind, and both will come out of this round in the top two regardless of results.

(17) are in third, but (16), (15), (15) and FC (15) are all breathing down their neck. All these teams risk plummetting down to eighth except for Kedah, to seventh.

(13) have a chance of rocketing all the way up to fourth place, while FC (10) can only climb up one place.

The bottom three teams; PJ City, Felda United and , all currently on eight points, have a chance to move up to ninth. But they all could also end up as low as the bottom place if results do not favour them.

