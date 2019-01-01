Pomurje 0 Nigeria 3: Oshoala hits a brace as Super Falcons finish preparation in style

Thomas Dennerby's ladies ended their Women's World Cup preparations by beating the Slovenian top-flight side on Sunday

The senior women's team earned a 3-0 win over Pomurje in a friendly on Sunday.

A brace from Asisat Oshoala and a goal from substitute Uchenna Kanu ensured the Super Falcons claimed victory at the Bratonci Sports Centre.

The Super Falcons came into the contest on the back of a big 5-1 victory over Hungarian outfit Haladas Viktoria inspired by Oshoala's brace last Thursday.

Oshoala opened the scoring with a brilliant header 18 minutes into the contest against the newly crowned Slovenian champions in Beltinci.

The striker netted her second of the match after being set up by defender Ngozi Ebere to make a solo finish in the 26th minute.

Article continues below

In the second half, the African queens left it late to consolidate on their first-half lead until substitute Kanu struck at the death to seal a resounding win.

Having finished their preparation tune-up in , Thomas Dennerby's side will depart for on Tuesday, June 4.

Nigeria will face Norway in their Group A opener in on June 8 before taking on on June 12 and then France on June 17.