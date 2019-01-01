Pomurje 0 Nigeria 3: Oshoala hits a brace as Super Falcons finish preparation in style
The Nigeria senior women's team earned a 3-0 win over Pomurje in a friendly on Sunday.
A brace from Asisat Oshoala and a goal from substitute Uchenna Kanu ensured the Super Falcons claimed victory at the Bratonci Sports Centre.
The Super Falcons came into the contest on the back of a big 5-1 victory over Hungarian outfit Haladas Viktoria inspired by Oshoala's brace last Thursday.
Oshoala opened the scoring with a brilliant header 18 minutes into the contest against the newly crowned Slovenian champions in Beltinci.
The Barcelona striker netted her second of the match after being set up by defender Ngozi Ebere to make a solo finish in the 26th minute.
In the second half, the African queens left it late to consolidate on their first-half lead until substitute Kanu struck at the death to seal a resounding win.
FT' in Beltinci: Pomurje 0-3 Nigeria - @NGSuper_Falcons wrapped up their pre-Women's World Cup buildup with a win against the Slovenian side.— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) June 2, 2019
18' Oshoala
26' Oshoala
91' Kanu
Having finished their preparation tune-up in Austria, Thomas Dennerby's side will depart for France on Tuesday, June 4.
Nigeria will face Norway in their Group A opener in Reims on June 8 before taking on South Korea on June 12 and then France on June 17.