POLL RESULTS: Lobi Stars will defeat Mamelodi Sundowns

Goal readers were unanimous in their opinion that the Nigerians will defeat the South Africans in Friday’s Champions League game

A massive 69 per cent of Goal readers say Lobi Stars will triumph over Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday.

We asked you to register your vote ahead of this evening’s Caf Champions League Group A game in Enugu, with the Nigerians hoping to make a solid start.

Sundowns, who were champions in 2016 are unbeaten in this season’s tournament and they would be relying on their fine form to tear apart the hosts.

Interestingly, 69% of voters based in Nigeria are sure Solomon Ogbeide’s men will come out victorious, while 19% believes the South African will get an away victory.

12 percent of the voters are of the opinion that the game will end on a no winner, no vanquished state.

