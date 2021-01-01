Police launch criminal investigation after explosion & fire at Celtic chief executive Lawwell's home

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined by authorities, with the 61-year-old and his family having been left "shaken and shocked" by the events

A police investigation is underway in Glasgow after emergency services were called to the residence of outgoing Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Fire and rescue services were alerted to reports of a car on fire around 1am (BST), with eight fire engines having been deployed to extinguish the blaze.

Lawwell's family escaped the scene physically unharmed but have been left “shaken and shocked” following the events.

Celtic statement

A spokesperson for Celtic released a statement on Wednesday afternoon, which reads: “We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell's house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property.

“Clearly, Peter's family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe. We understand that Police Scotland are currently undertaking a criminal investigation.

“Peter and his family will of course receive the full support and care of everyone at the club.”

Police investigation

Police Scotland, meanwhile, released a statement of their own, which read: “Around 1am on Wednesday, 19 May, officers were called to a report of vehicles on fire outside a house on Peel Road, Thorntonhall.

“No one was injured and officers are currently working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.”

Fire and Rescue added: “Operations Control mobilised eight appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire, which was affecting a number of cars as well as the detached two-storey property. There are no reported casualties.”

Lawwell leaving his role

After 17 years as chief executive at Celtic Park, Lawwell is set to step down at the end of the season and be replaced by Scottish Rugby's chief operating officer Dominic McKay.

The 61-year-old's time in Scottish football was largely positive, but a dreadful 2020-21 campaign saw questions asked of the club's management as Rangers dethroned the Hoops as Scottish champions.

