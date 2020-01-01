Pogba wouldn't mind Juventus return after Euros - Raiola

The Frenchman is very much open to a Serie A return and may attempt to secure a move over the summer

star Paul Pogba "would not mind" going back to next season, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The 26-year-old midfielder is currently edging towards full fitness after several weeks on the sidelines with injury.

Having returned to the Red Devils from Juventus in 2016 for a then world-record transfer fee, Pogba has struggled to recapture the form he showed while in and in turn justify United's considerable investment.

Currently contracted at Old Trafford until the end of next season, speculation surrounding the Frenchman's future continues to swirl and Raiola admits a move back to Juventus is one of Pogba's preferences.

“Italy is like home for Paul. He would not mind going back to Juve but we will see what will happen after the Euros," Raiola told reporters after Juventus drew 1-1 with AC Milan on Thursday.

"Paul wants to play at the best level but he can’t escape by Manchester United if they are in a difficult situation."

Both Pogba and Raiola made headlines in pre-season last year by declaring he was ready for a new challenge amid strong links to .

No transfer would materialise with the Red Devils reportedly wanting a transfer fee of £150 million ($195m) for the World Cup winner.

While Raiola has once again sparked speculation about Pogba's club future, the player himself will be determined to impress once he returns from injury with midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia confident his former teammate will surprise fans once he's back out on the pitch.

“I’m not worried about Paul,” Kondogbia told Goal. “He’s shown, previously, that he’s a great footballer who knows how to do great things.

“We know football; once you’re not on the pitch as much, or if you’re injured, or if your routine drops, then people can automatically start to forget you.

“Football has always been the same, but knowing him very well on football terms, and on a human level, he’s someone who will always excel.

“He’ll always surprise spectators because he has this strength of character, and this mental force. He’s got everything going for him.”

Manchester United next face in the Premier League on Monday night with Pogba not expected to return for the Red Devils until next month.