Pogba 'useless' to France at 2022 World Cup unless in top form & fully fit, says Deschamps

France boss Didier Deschamps has warned Paul Pogba that he must be fully fit and in top form to earn a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pogba faces a race against time to be fit for the World Cup as he is expected to be out of action for between 40 and 60 days following surgery on a meniscus injury. Deschamps has now confirmed that the former Manchester United midfielder, who was laid low with the issue following his return to Juventus in the summer, will only make his final squad for Qatar if he is in optimal condition.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He will not come just because he is a 'framework'. If he has not played before and is not in top form, it is useless. He himself does not want it," the 53-year-old manager stated after naming his squad for upcoming Nations League matches.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has insisted that Pogba's participation at the World Cup is of no concern to the club and that he expects him to be back at the centre of his plans by January. Should Pogba miss out on a ticket to Qatar, Deschamps has plenty of midfield options to cover his absence, including Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Blues will be in action in the upcoming international break when they take on Austria and Denmark in the Nations League on September 23 and 26 respectively.