Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been urged to "look elsewhere" by his personal trainer Coach Meddy, who has insisted that top players "don't waste time on minor competitions".

Pogba has spent the last six years of his career at Old Trafford, having re-signed for United from Juventus in a club record £89 million ($116m) deal in 2016.

The Frenchman has only been able to land Europa League and Carabao Cup winners' medals during that period as he's struggled for form and fitness, and speculation over his future is now raging as he enters the final months of his contract.

What's been said?

Meddy, who is in charge of keeping Pogba in peak physical condition, cannot see the midfielder signing a new deal in Manchester and thinks the time has come for him to move onto pastures new.

"At the end of June he will no longer be a Manchester [United] player," The celebrity trainer has told Il Bianconero: "I think it is right for him to look elsewhere, perhaps Manchester also wants to renew themselves and the most sensible thing is to separate.

"The time will come to change and try new challenges, new emotions, new environments for both Pogba and Manchester, to try something different and maybe they will both be happy.

"Right now, I think he's enjoying himself, they have a good team, especially since [Cristiano] Ronaldo decided to return. The problem is that the results don't come. A top player doesn't waste his time on minor competitions, he wants to be motivated to play for ambitious trophies."

Where could Pogba end up?

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are both reportedly interested in signing Pogba if he becomes a free agent, but Juve are also in the mix.

In fact, a return to Turin has been mooted as the most likely move for the 28-year-old, with it reported that his representatives have already started talks with the Italian giants.

A renewal with United is still an option for Pogba too, but a man who has recorded one goal and nine assists in 22 games for the club this season has yet to show any indication he wants to stay.

Red Devils interim boss Ralf Rangnick suggested he may now be playing to earn a transfer to another big club in January, telling reporters: "He wants to show the fans of Manchester United, the board, the whole world what kind of player he can be and even if it's only to show enough for a new contract elsewhere, he will be highly motivated to do that."

