Pogba 'not against' PSG move as Anelka claims Man Utd star is 'not well psychologically' at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba is "not against" a move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Nicolas Anelka, who has expressed his belief that the Manchester United star is "not well psychologically" at Old Trafford.

United spent a club-record £89 million ($119m) to re-sign Pogba from Juventus in 2016, having seen him emerge as one of the top midfielders in Europe after sending him off to Turin four years earlier.

The Frenchman has shown flashes of the same brilliance during his second spell in Manchester, but has been largely dogged by inconsistency amid struggles with injury and is now edging towards the final few months of his contract.

What's been said?

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly among a whole host of top clubs interested in securing Pogba on a free transfer in the summer, with the midfielder yet to show any sign of committing to an extension at Old Trafford.

Former PSG and France striker Anelka claims he has already asked his countryman if he'd be interested in a switch to Parc des Princes - where he believes he could rediscover his best form.

"If he wants to come to Paris? I discussed that six months ago with him and he would not be against coming to PSG", Anelka said when discussing Pogba's future on RMC Sport.

"If he comes, we will forget all his injuries and we will see that he is a top player."

A man who also took in spells at Arsenal and Real Madrid at the height of his career went on to suggest that Pogba is struggling mentally in his current surroundings.

"It's not the best club where he can have fun and show his talent," Anelka said of United.

“I think PSG would be great for him. Some say it wouldn't be good for Paris, as he is supposedly often injured.

"But I think his injuries are due to his life in Manchester, because he is not well psychologically."

United's stance on Pogba

It has been reported that the Red Devils have submitted several renewal offers to Pogba, but he appears content to run down his current deal.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has hinted that the club won't stand in Pogba's way if he wants to leave, but also says it's in his best interests to play to his maximum until the end of the season.

"The question is how much does he still want to be a part of this group, how much does he still feel emotionally and physically on board," Rangnick told reporters when discussing Pogba's role in his squad in January. "As long as this is the case, he will play.

"He wants to show the fans of Manchester United, the board, the whole world what kind of player he can be and even if it's only to show enough for a new contract elsewhere, he will be highly motivated to do that and why should I then not play him?"

