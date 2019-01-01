Pogba nears Manchester United return after having cast removed

The 26-year-old could be back in action later this month after taking his first steps without the cast on his ankle

Paul Pogba is on his way back to action for after having the cast taken off of his ankle this week.

Pogba last featured for the Red Devils in the 1-1 draw with at the end of September and has missed eight matches for the club due to the foot injury.

He has also missed two games and will have to watch from home as Didier Deschamps' men finish their qualifying campaign with games against Moldova and Albania this week.

United's struggles continued after the midfielder suffered his injury, as they drew with AZ in the days later, then lost to and tied 1-1 with in the Premier League.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team have bounced back recently despite Pogba's absence, winning five of their last six fixtures in all competitions.

While United captain Ashley Young recently argued that the team can cope without him, Pogba's social media posts on Monday will come as a boost to his team-mates and fans.

The 26-year-old posted a video on Instagram showing his cast being taken off and another of him taking his first steps without it, adding the caption "Enjoying that moment".

Although the update comes as good news, the midfielder admitted last week that he will need another two weeks of treatment before he will be back on the field.

"It is the worst," he told RMC Sport earlier this month. "After, it is not easy to see my team-mates go to training or on the field.

"You train inside, you want to return to help your team but when you are injured it is not easy [psychologically]. The most important thing is to heal properly."

"After [the cast comes off], I still have two weeks of rehabilitation."

Article continues below

Meanwhile, manager Solskjaer is looking forward to having his star player back, saying he hopes to have him available shortly after the international break.

"[Pogba] said it himself. It won’t be too long until he’s out of his cast. He’ll work hard during the international break and hopefully he’ll be back," Solskjaer said.

United are back in action on November 24 when they take on in the Premier League. Solskjaer's team are currently seventh in the table and one point behind their next opponents.