Pogba named in Man Utd pre-season tour squad amid exit rumours

The midfielder continues to be linked with Real Madrid and Juventus but will travel to Australia, Singapore and China with the Red Devils

Paul Pogba has been named in 's squad for their pre-season tour despite the midfielder eyeing a move away from Old Trafford.

The international has spoken of his desire to depart the Red Devils this summer while his agent Mino Raiola has revealed they are in the process of securing his departure.

But Pogba will now travel to , and Singapore with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad when they fly out of on Sunday afternoon.

Reports had suggested that Pogba may go AWOL to avoid having to catch the flight and further increase his chances of being allowed to leave.

But United's stance has always been that he will retain their player heading into the 2019-20 campaign, despite the 26-year-old emerging as a top target for and former club .

Pogba is joined in the squad by Romelu Lukaku, who himself has been at the centre of transfer rumours since the end of last season.

The international continues to be linked with a move to while fellow sides Juventus and have reportedly emerged as other possible destinations for the former striker.

Fred and Matteo Darmian are the two most senior players missing from the 28-man roster, with the duo set to join up with the squad at a later date due to personal reasons.

Alexis Sanchez is also missing, though the forward was never set to be part of the group due to his participation in the Copa America with .

Dean Henderson and Timothy Fosu-Mensah have also been left behind amid reports that they could again be loaned out in the coming weeks.

New signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James will likely be in the spotlight - along with Pogba and Lukaku - when United begin their pre-season campaign against Perth Glory on July 13.

They will remain in Western Australia to take on before travelling to Singapore for a clash with Inter.

The tour finishes with a meeting with in Shanghai before the 20-time English champions return to Europe for games against Kristiansund and ahead of their Premier League opener against on August 11.