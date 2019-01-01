Pogba and Rashford racist abuse sees Manchester United organise meeting with Facebook

The club are set to take action by speaking face-to-face with the social media giant

have organised a meeting with Facebook to discuss online racism after the vilification of stars Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford on social media.

Pogba was the first Red Devils player to be targeted by the vile abuse on Twitter following his penalty miss at last Monday, while Rashford received the same treatment after hitting the post from the spot against on Saturday.

The club's officials have already set up a meeting with Twitter to discuss their policing of comments toward their stars, and are keen to have the same conversation with Facebook to prevent any more issues arising.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded the abuse comes to an end and admitted he was 'lost for words' that the issue was still occurring.

"We need to stop it, it needs to stop," Solskjaer said after hearing of the treatment of Rashford soon after the final whistle of Saturday's defeat to Palace.

"I’m just lost for words if it keeps going. We keep having all these campaigns and they keep hiding behind fake identities. It’s crazy that we talk about this in 2019."

Pogba used his own Twitter profile to hit back at trolls , saying that the hateful comments would only serve to make him stronger.

"My ancestors and my parents suffered for my generation to be free today, to work, to take the bus, to play football," Pogba posted.

"Racist insults are ignorance and can only make me stronger and motivate me to fight for the next generation."

The racial abuse has not been confined to just Manchester United players, with striker Tammy Abraham subject to vile social media posts after he missed the deciding spot-kick in the UEFA Super Cup penalty shootout against .

Blues manager Frank Lampard slammed the 'disgusting comments' against the young English striker and said more needed to be done to curb the racism problem.

"I am disgusted by this so-called Chelsea fan," Lampard said at a press conference following the Super Cup defeat.

"I don’t know how it’s allowed - it’s too easy. Something needs to be done, as well as obviously changing mindsets completely.

"I’m so angry for Tammy and angry for us as a club, because that’s not what we’re about. The club does a lot of work against discrimination at all levels and it’s a setback when these things happen."