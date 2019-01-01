Pochettino could replace Allegri at Juventus, says Tottenham manager's cousin

The Argentine is a candidate to take the Italian's place at the helm of the Serie A champions this summer and one family member wants it to happen

Mauricio Pochettino could be tempted to leave to join this summer, his cousin says.

The Argentine has been named a candidate to replace Massimiliano Allegri at the helm of the champions after the latter announced he will leave at the end of the season.

Pochettino had previously been linked with the and jobs before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Zinedine Zidane were appointed to the respective roles this season.

Although Pochettino has guided his side to the final, he has reportedly been frustrated with Tottenham's lack of investment in the first team and said this month that he wants to know the board's long-term plan before he commits his future to the club.

And Pochettino's cousin Daniele, who lives in , says he has spoken to the 47-year-old and believes he is open to moving to Italy.

"In my opinion [Pochettino replacing Allegri] could be feasible, because Mauricio is a coach who has shown he knows how to work well and reaching the final with Tottenham is a clear example," he told Tutto Juve.

"If he plays it like he does all games, for me it's the right year to win. I met him a few months ago, I met a very nice and helpful person.

"The Bianconeri's goal is, of course, the Champions League and my cousin has all the useful qualities to be able to coach this club.

"Mauricio showed he had the right experience to be able to coach in Europe. With Tottenham he was able to forge a group of individuals that was not so well known.

"Everyone in the family would like to see him at Juventus."

He added: "He is certainly attracted to Italy, he told us he would like to come here to find his ancestors. We also talked about Piedmontese cuisine, which he would like to try again.

"The desire is there, but honestly I don't know if they can convince him. The decision clearly falls to him.

"In the event that he should accept Juve, we will welcome him with open arms."