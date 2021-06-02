PMO intervention and QFA’s help - How India managed to avoid hard quarantine for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Cordial diplomatic relations helped the AIFF make the most out of a tough situation ahead of three key matches....

Indian football team are currently hard at work in Doha, training for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Qatar, Afghanistan and Bangladesh under the watchful eyes of coach Igor Stimac.

Though most of the players had not played competitively since the Indian Super League (ISL) ended in March (except those who played for FC Goa in the AFC Champions League in April), Stimac has been able to get the team up to speed in Qatar.

India landed in Doha on May 19 and were able to train everyday since then after Qatar decided to waive off the mandatory hard quarantine for travellers from India.

The hard quarantine would have meant the players could not have stepped out of their rooms for 10-14 days which would have been a massive blow for the preparations.

It must be noted that most of India’s sports contingents in various disciplines including the Indian cricket team were not allowed to shirk hard quarantines by countries across the globe. India cricket team are supposed to travel to England on June 3 for the World Test Championship. However, because of the mandatory quarantine rules in England, the team entered a 14-day bio-bubble in India and will remain in it until they travel.

Only the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Boxing contingent have been allowed such concessions.

The AIFF has made the most of a tough situation, albeit thanks to help from the Qatar Football Association (QFA) and interventions from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“It was not easy (getting Qatar to ease the hard quarantine rules) because we had to go all the way to the PMO, the Health Ministry to get that permission. But because of our excellent relationship with QFA, this was possible,” AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das told Goal.

“We are extremely grateful to the QFA for helping us. Otherise, it would’ve meant the team landed in Doha on May 30th without a camp. That would have been a disaster.”

It must be noted had India landed in Doha on May 30, the first game against Qatar would’ve been just four days away on June 3 which would not have been ideal. Moreover, due to the existing Covid-19 situation in India, holding a camp anywhere in the country would have been unfeasible too.

Das also mentioned that the AIFF had tried to organise camps in Kolkata, Turkey and other foreign countries but only Doha was left as a feasible venue. Hence, the team travelled to Qatar early.

“It was extremely difficult,” stated Das. “Our plans went awry. We were supposed to be in Kolkata but after the elections and Covid second wave, it was not possible. Then we wanted to go to Dubai and then Doha. Even now, flights and Indians are not allowed to enter Dubai..

“We tried Turkey etc, nothing was working out. Only flights that were operating were Delhi-Doha and Mumbai-Doha. Our president Praful Patel helped too and the excellent relationship sped up the process.

“We are very grateful that the team was able to train for 2-3 hours in the evening everyday since landing in Qatar. That has at least allowed them to get into shape. I think Igor is much more satisfied that many players have picked up fitness.”