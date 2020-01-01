PM Narendra Modi: Football fans in India should say 'Ace it like Afshan' rather 'Bend it like Beckham'

PM Modi believes that Afshan Ashiq is an inspiration the girls all over the country...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Afshan Ashiq, a woman footballer from Jammu & Kashmir, as an inspiration for girls across the country. Modi's remarks came during an interaction with fitness experts from various sports at the "Fit Dialogue" on Thursday afternoon.

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs (MYAS) Minister Kiren Rijiju also took part in the event along with Afshan Ashiq, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, Triathalon winner Milind Soman, Paralympics gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia amongst others.

Afshan had been in the headlines for the wrong reasons after a photo of her throwing a stone at J&K police had gone viral in 2017. However, that was a one-off incident as per the footballer who has now taken a leadership role in the footballing scene of J&K.

PM Modi congratulated Afshan for her progress in football. She now plies her trade as a goalkeeper in PIFA (Premier Football Academy) Football Club in Mumbai.

"You have done very well in football. Mostly, football fans say 'Bend it like Beckham', but now they will say 'Ace it like Afshan'," commented the Prime Minister.

Although Afshan hails from Jammu and Kashmir, she spends most of her time in Mumbai due to her professional commitment.

"I am so grateful for this platform. I feel really proud to be representing Jammu & Kashmir. My family members did not support me at first but I took the decision that I should do something for the women in my society. It feels good to see women in sports. Women should come forward in every sphere of life and more importantly remain fit. A woman is a mother and she fits into different roles and therefore she should remain fit," stated the footballer.

PM Modi lauded her efforts and said that she is an inspiration to all the aspiring girls from Jammu and Kashmir and even to the whole nation.

"We should congratulate you for your constant efforts towards development. I strongly believe that taking inspiration from you, girls all over the nation will come forward and go ahead in life."

Afshan shared that being a keeper, she not only has to be physically fit but also has to remain mentally aware to perform her job well. She also revealed her admiration for former India cricket captain MS Dhoni.

"As a goalkeeper, I have to remain alert all the time and have to work on my flexibility as well. A keeper watches the game from the back and she plays a very important role. Almost 60 per cent of the game depends on the keeper.

"I start my day at 5:30 in the morning. I do meditation so that I can have a calm mind. I have learnt a lot from MS Dhoni. I like his way of doing things so calmly."

PM Modi also touched upon his belief that Kashmiri kids are great sportspersons and asked Afshan about the secret to their fitness.

The shot-stopper replied, "We play at high altitudes. Therefore our stamina is better than most other kids. When we go to play in any other state, then there is no breathing problem and our stamina levels are higher than those kids. Moreover, the greenery is also very helpful to breathe fresh air. Kids go trekking from a young age and that also helps."

Fit India movement was launched by the Prime Minister at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on 29 August 2019 which is also recognised as the National Sports Day.

Prime Minister Modi said that within a year that this movement has become a 'people's movement'. Fitness Ki Doze, Adha Ghanta Roz should be the new mantra. Every Indian should play some game or do some fitness activity for half an hour every day to remain fit.

He also stressed the importance of mental health saying that the reverse of 'In a sound mind, is in a sound body' is equally important.

A 28-member committee comprising government officials, members of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), national sports federations, private bodies and fitness promoters was also constituted to advise the government on the Fit India Movement.

The movement has seen collective participation of more than 3.5 crore Indians in various events, with more than 2.5 crore participants in the Fit India Freedom Run that was launched on August 15, 2019, with a digital footprint of 30 crore people.