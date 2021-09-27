'Please, do not criticise the players' - Harambee Stars' Firat to Kenyans

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has pleaded with the fans to cease criticising the players and instead support them to achieve.

Firat took the national team reigns from Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, who resigned after the September World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda. The Turkish coach feels it would be far better for the fans to help the players focus instead of providing criticism.

'Do not criticise'

"For me, it is important that they do not criticise the boys, they have to focus on helping them, and if they are not playing 100% as they would want, they have to be there as fans so that they can help them for the better," Firat said.

"If they do this, I am sure we will do something where everybody will be happy.

"My message to the fans is that they will see a team that tries its best. Do not worry about that. It will be a team that will not give up and the fans can be sure they'll be satisfied with it.

"I understand the fans' dreams of big things, but it is not so simple because, in the end, even Mali, Uganda, and all over the world, fans dream big, so let them dream and they can be sure we will do our best.

The former Moldova coach also explained circumstances that would convince him to extend his Kenya contract. When he was unveiled, FKF president Nick Mwendwa revealed and explained why they gave Firat a two-month contract.

"For me, it is important that I feel good but I would want to see the team first although I have the feeling that everything is good," he added.

"If I can see the team can do what I want in the long-term, then I will sit down and say 'look, I am interested in continuing".

"It is very important to have these people we are working together with to have the same thinking, because for example, if I sign for three years, what will happen if I do not like the president or his staff? Or I do not see a future with these players? It does not make sense.

"Now I have one aim: to come out of the group successfully, and if we can do that, then I will say, OK, I was right about the players, I see some weaknesses that we can change. I can say 'yes' and the federation can say 'yes, no' or whatever."

Firat is the third foreign coach to work under Mwendwa's administration after Paul Put and Sebastien Migne.