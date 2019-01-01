Playoff qualification excites Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote

The Flying Antelopes gaffer has lauded the performance of his players throughout the season, which has earned them a place in the Super Six

Enugu Rangers head coach Gbenga Ogunbote was delighted after his team qualificatied for the season-ending playoffs after their 1-0 home win over Bendel Insurance in a matchday 20 Professional Football League ( ) fixture played in Enugu on Wednesday.

Just like it was in their last home game, Felix Ogbuke emerged from the bench again to hand the Flying Antelopes the crucial home win in the 85th minute of the encounter played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

“It was a great match that was very difficult because we failed to take most of the chances we created earlier in the game,” Ogunbote told the media.

“No doubt, injuries to key players to a large extent worked against us as some of the fielded players were playing with one form of injury or the other. We are very glad that the super-six ticket is in the bag.

“We hope to give our last home match all the attention it deserves while believing that some of our injured players will be back by then and strengthen the team going into the end of season championship to challenge for the top spot.”

The vital home win meant that Ogunbote’s men have extended their lead at the top of the NPFL Group A table to seven points, ahead of second-placed , who have a tough away duel against in Port Harcourt on Thursday.