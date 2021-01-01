Players and coaches injured as Akwa United suffer road accident en route NPFL trip to Kaduna

Some of the Promise Keepers contingent have been rushed to the hospital after Friday's morning tragedy

Unspecified number of players and officials of Akwa United sustained injuries after an accident on their way to Kaduna for a Nigeria Professional Football League fixture against Jigawa Golden Stars.

The Promise Keepers took to social media to confirm the unfortunate event with pictures of their team bus which collided with a truck.

The accident happened along Ezionye highway in Enugu on Friday morning ahead of their match at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium on Sunday.

“We have been involved in an accident along Ezionye Express road in Enugu on our way to Kaduna for our NPFL Match-day 15 game against Jigawa Golden Stars. Players and officials have sustained injuries. One player and two officials have been taken to the hospital,” the club statement read.

The 2015 and 2017 Federation Cup champions are fifth in the Nigerian top-flight table, however, the League Management Company (LMC) are yet to confirm if the match will proceed as scheduled after the accident.

Earlier on Monday, Akwa United were held to a goalless by Warri Wolves while Jigawa Golden Stars suffered a 2-0 loss at Rivers United a day before.

Friday's accident is the latest unfortunate event to hit the Nigeria Professional Football League after gunmen attacked Adamawa United in February and kidnapped their bus driver who was eventually released after the Adamawa State Government paid a ₦1 million ransom.

The kidnap incident happened along the Benin-Ore expressway on their way to Lagos for a league match against MFM FC.

Also this year, a top-flight club Wikki Tourists escaped causalities after their team bus lost two tyres and caught fire at Hawan Kibo - a town in Jos, Plateau State.

Kwara United currently lead the NPFL table with 26 points from 14 matches while Enugu Rangers, Kano Pillars and Enyimba trail in the second, third and fourth positions respectively with 24 points each.