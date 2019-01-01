Player profile: Young Lions' Zharfan Rohaizad
S.League
Zharfan Rohaizad has been impressive in goal for the Young Lions this season helping the team finish eighth in the SPL (Singapore Premier League).
His performances evern earned him a call-up to the senior national team by coach Tatsuma Yoshida - and he is set to be Singapore's no. one custodian in the future.
Watch as he shares his footballing journey..
Watch our National Team 🇸🇬 goalkeeper @zharfyyy spill the beans on his footballing journey's many firsts ⚽️ and also find out who his first hero was! 👀 #ONESTRONG Our Lions will be playing Uzbekistan on 15 October 7.45pm at the National Stadium.