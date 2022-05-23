Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a Serie A title winner with AC Milan at 40 years of age and has joked that Mino Raiola’s advice to him when it comes to big decisions on his future would be: “Let’s play another 10 years and steal more money!”

The enigmatic Swedish striker has added more major silverware to his remarkable collection, with the Rossoneri bringing an 11-year wait for domestic supremacy to a close in 2021-22, but he is yet to sign a contract extension at San Siro.

He no longer has a trusted confidant to lean on when it comes to thrashing out terms and making the right career call, with Raiola having died on April 30 at the age of 54, but the spirit of a larger-than-life agent lives on in one of his more high-profile clients.

Will Ibrahimovic sign a new contract at AC Milan?

The vastly-experienced frontman returned to Italy in December 2019 following two years in MLS with the LA Galaxy and has hit 36 goals through 73 appearances.

He told Sky Sport Italia on helping to inspire another title triumph in Milan: “It’s wonderful, I was here last time Milan won and 11 years later we win it and I’m here again.

“I arrived here making a promise and I kept it. Many laughed when I said that we’d win the Scudetto again, but we worked hard and showed the team what it means to suffer for your results.

“I dedicate this to Mino, he was one of those who wanted me at Milan and told me I was the only one who could save Milan. I dedicate this trophy to him.”

Quizzed on what Raiola’s advice would be when it comes to contract discussions, Ibrahimovic added: “Let’s play another 10 years and steal more money!”

When will Ibrahimovic retire?

Having helped to return Milan to the summit of Serie A, and with injuries starting to catch up with him, there have been suggestions that Ibrahimovic could head into retirement.

He has offered no indication that will be the case, but concedes that he has much to mull over before deciding whether or not to prolong a distinguished career that has delivered major honours in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France and England.

Ibrahimovic said on making a decision on his future: “I need to be in good shape, I need to do things. When I feel good, then I’ll see what the situation is. I still feel that I can make the difference when I’m on the pitch. I don’t see another Ibra out there.

“I will make a decision over the next few days. I had a really tough time lately, it was bad both physically, but also for other personal matters. At the end of the day, I did everything I could to help Milan win this trophy.

“I was afraid that I might have to quit, but I want to do it my way.”

