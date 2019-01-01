Plateau United's slow start cost the club in the NPFL - Golbe

The skipper tells Goal the slow start by the Peace Boys last time out almost led to their relegation

Plateau United captain Elisa Golbe has assured they will do their best to hit the ground running once the 2019/20 Professional Football League ( ) commences on November 3.

Golbe told Goal the Peace Boys started quite slowly in last season’s abridged league and that almost led to their relegation from the elite division.

With the league now back to its original format, Golbe is positive Plateau United will start and end the season strongly.

“It wasn’t that we were really bad last season but I think we started rather slowly before you know it, the other teams had left us behind and it was difficult to catch up,” Golbe told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“This season we must not repeat the same mistake, right from the first game, we must start brightly and end well; facing each match as they come.”

Already, Plateau United have made some new recruitments in the transfer window and Golbe believes the fresh players are good reinforcements.

“Yes, we have some new players who are already settling down nicely into the team, we hope that together we can achieve greater things and do well in the new season,” the captain added.

Plateau United will be starting the season at home against in what is a clash of former champions.

The Peace Boys recorded a 2-1 victory the last time they played against the Pride of Benue in Jos.