Plateau United’s Godwin Obaje coy about his target for NPFL season

The Peace Boys new acquisition has stated that he is only eager in having a good season for his new club and he won’t set any target

Plateau United’s Godwin Obaje has revealed that he is only interested in having a good start for his new club and won’t set a target for the season as of now.

Obaje spent two seasons with FC IfeanyiUbah after moving from Wikki Tourists and he decided it was time to end his romance with the Anambra Warriors to reunite with his mentor, Abdu Maikaba ahead of the 2018-19 season.

He stressed that he has only played three games in the pre-season thus far and has a scored a goal to show for his effort in their game against Jazzy Academy of Jos which they won 3-0.

The former NPFL highest scorer feels that their game against Nasarawa United will be the ideal final test for them before the start of the league season on Sunday where they have a home game with FC IfeanyiUbah, his erstwhile club.

“I have started well in my own way and I am happy with it because I have been trying to play for my former coach, Abdu Maikaba since last season before it became possible this term,” Obaje told Goal.

“I scored just a goal from three preseason games and I will say I am still improving at Plateau United. The friendly game with Nasarawa United will be a good test for us. We are not through with our preparations but I believe that we are very close to getting there.

“I won’t set any goal target for myself because it will restrict me in a way. I am just comfortable with starting the season well and having an injury-free season. I want to contribute my quota to ensure that Plateau United do well in the league this season.”