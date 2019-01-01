Plateau United place players and coaches on half salary

The Peace Boys have slashed the salaries of the players and the technical crew after strings of poor results since the start of the season

In the wake of Plateau United’s surprise loss to Kada City in a Matchday 10 tie of the Professional Football League played at the New Jos Stadium, Jos, the Peace Boys’ management has invoked the no work, no pay rule on players and the technical crew, Goal has gathered.

The general manager of the club, Pius Henwan who addressed the players and technical crew at the team’s training ground in Jos stated that both the players and the technical crew have been placed on half salary until the team’s results improve.

Henwan lamented that despite the club’s management's commitment to ensuring the prompt payment of their salaries and other entitlements, the players are not reciprocating the gesture.

The general manager, who expressed displeasure with the team lacklustre performance against Kada City, noted that the team must recoup the lost points at home in their next away game with Abia Warriors in Umuahia on Wednesday to show their remorse over the disappointing result with Kada City.

He pointed out further that the management of the club has started taking stock of the players' performance and that those that do not justify their places in the team will be shown the way out at the end of the first round.

Henwan challenged the players to brace up for the task ahead while regretting the effect of their home loss to Kada which has put them in a tight situation and a place in the drop zone.

The administrator appealed to the players to show more commitment, hard work and dedication to the goals and objectives of the team this season while beckoning on them to raise their game as they aspire to turn their season around starting with their final game of the first round with Abia Warriors next week.