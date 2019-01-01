Plateau United fined, banished to Ilorin

The league organisers have slammed the Peace Boys with a hefty fine and other sanctions for the unruly behaviour of their fans

Plateau United have been fined five million naira and have been banished to Ilorin for their next three home matches among other sanctions imposed on them by the League Management Company for the unruly behaviour of their fans in one of the opening fixtures of the 2018-19 season against FC Ifeanyi Ubah in Jos.

The game ended 0-0 at the New Jos Road Stadium on Sunday but the fans took laws into their hands for what they perceived as bad officiating and they allegedly attacked the match officials shortly after the game.

In a ruling made available by the LMC through its Twitter handle, Plateau United were charged for going against the NPFL framework and rules and they are to pay one million naira for not providing adequate security at the stadium and they were also charged another one million naira being payment for the assaulted match officials as compensation and any additional expenses for their treatment.

The Peace Boys were also told they would pay three million naira which is one million naira each for Plateau United w throwing objects onto the field of play, encroachment after the match and bringing the league into disrepute.

The 2017 NPFL champions are also mandated to play their next three home matches against El Kanemi Warriors, Kano Pillars and Go Round at the Kwara Sports Complex, Ilorin as a result of the crowd violence and they risk losing three points from their haul in the table if they repeat the act again.

“Plateau United have been charged for breaching the framework and rules of the NPFL during their Matchday 1 game vs FC Ifeanyi Ubah in Jos on Sunday,” a message from the LMC Media read.

“Plateau United during their home match vs FC Ifeanyiubah failed to provide adequate security for match officials leading to some of their supporters and unidentified persons assaulting the referees after the match. Plateau United further breached the rules when some of their supporters threw objects and projectiles at the match officials as they attempted to leave the pitch after the game.

“Some of Plateau United supporters encroached onto the field of play after the match thereby breaching the league’s framework and rules. Plateau United failed to comply with fair play and sportsmanship principles as some of their officials assaulted the referees in a manner capable of bringing the league into disrepute.

“A fine of N1m for failing to provide adequate security has been imposed on Plateau United.

“Plateau United will also pay N1m being N250,000 each to the assaulted match officials as compensation and any additional expenses for their treatment.

“Plateau United will also pay N1m each for throwing objects onto the field of play, encroachment after the match and bringing the league into disrepute.

“Plateau United will play their next three home matches at the Kwara State Sports Complex, Ilorin.

“Plateau United shall forfeit three points from their accrued points should they breach similar league rules in the course of this season.

Article continues below

“Plateau United are also required within seven days to identify and ensure the apprehension and prosecution by relevant security agencies of one Attahiru Babayo named by the match officials for leading the assault.

“Failure to ensure that Attahiru Babayo and other culprits are apprehended and prosecuted will lead to Plateau United paying a fine of N25,000 per day until the culprits are brought to book.

“Plateau United have 48 hours from date of notice to accept or appeal the sanctions.”