'Plain f*cking wrong!' - Collymore & Carragher slam Liverpool over furlough decision

With the English top flight not expected to resume at the start of May, the league leaders have taken the decision cut back on personnel

have placed a number of staff impacted by the Premier League suspension on furlough, the club announced on Saturday, with former Reds Stan Collymore and Jamie Carragher both heavily criticising the decision.

Members of the workforce that are affected can claim 80 per cent of their wages – up to £2,500 a month – from the United Kingdom government, though Liverpool will top up any shortfall in their pay.

And that is what appears to have irked Carragher, and other observers, with many suggesting that the Reds should not be relying on government assistance to help pay their staff.

More teams

The club's former centre-back tweeted: "Jurgen Klopp showed compassion for all at the start of this pandemic, senior players heavily involved in Premier League players taking wage cuts. Then all that respect and goodwill is lost, poor this Liverpool."

The opinion was shared by ex-Reds striker Stan Collymore, who tweeted: "I don't know of any Liverpool fan of any standing that won't be anything other than disgusted at the club for furloughing staff. It's just plain f*cking wrong.

"Fellow football fans, furlough is for small business staff to keep those small businesses from going bump! Every Premier League owner has serious cash, and make money from skyrocketing values of clubs, so what aren't you getting about YOUR owners dipping into THEIR pocket?"

, , and Bournemouth, meanwhile, have all taken advantage of the furlough scheme due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League announced on Friday it will not resume in early May as had previously been planned.

And a statement from the league leaders regarding their decision to furlough read: "Liverpool FC has placed some staff who are impacted by the Premier League suspension on furlough.

"The club has confirmed those staff will be paid 100 per cent of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged. Last month the club also confirmed that it would pay its matchday and non-matchday staff while the Premier League is suspended.

"Even prior to the decision on staff furloughing, there was a collective commitment at senior levels of the club – on and off the pitch – with everyone working towards a solution that secures jobs for employees of the club during this unprecedented crisis.

Article continues below

"There is ongoing active engagement about the topic of salary deductions during the period matches are not being played to schedule. These discussions are complex and as a result the process is ongoing."

There has been public pressure on Premier League footballers to commit to pay cuts, with clubs agreeing in a meeting on Friday they would discuss 30 per cent wage reductions with players.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is spearheading an attempt from Premier League stars to raise funds for the National Health Service, with Goal reporting on Saturday that Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been part of the discussions.