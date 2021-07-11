Pitch invader interrupts Euro 2020 final as crowd troubles continue at Wembley

A tense second half between Italy and England was briefly interrupted as a fan ran onto the field of play

Sunday's Euro 2020 final between England and Italy had to deal with a momentary delay after a pitch invader rushed onto the field in the second half.

With just a few minutes remaining of the 90 minutes, play was briefly halted as a fan ran onto the field of play.

The incident continues the theme of crowd trouble at Wembley on Sunday as onrushing crowds breached security before kick-off before disrupting ticket-holding fans during the game .

What happened?

The incident happened with just minutes remaining and the score level at one apiece.

Luke Shaw's early opener was cancelled out by a Leonardo Bonucci equaliser in the 67th minute, setting up a tense finish at Wembley.

And, for at least a brief moment, that tension was put on the backburner as play was halted as a fan darted onto the field, dodging security in the process.

Streaker on the pitch. Wembley stewards are too overweight to catch him for a good minute. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 11, 2021

