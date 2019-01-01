Pires, Ronaldo and Rivaldo headlines all-star cast for charity match in Johor

Legends in the world of football including 5 former FIFA World Cup winners from Brazil and Italy will be sharing the pitch in Johor Bahru on June 30.

The names have revealed in full for the two teams that will play a charity match at Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin organised by Johor Darul Ta'zim. Officially announced as JDT TMJ v JDT Rest of the World, the match will see the biggest names in world football congregate in Johor Bahru.

JDT club owner HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim will be part of the JDT TMJ team that will consists of Marco Materazzi, Gianluca Zambrotta, Claude Makelele, Esteban Cambiasso, Florent Malouda, Robert Pires and Ronaldo. A number of existing JDT player will make up the rest of the squad including Diogo Luis Santo, Hariss Harun, Safawi Rasid and Akhyar Rashid.

Meanwhile JDT's Director Martin Prest will lead the Rest of The World team that will include Rafael Marquez, Edgard Davids, Rivaldo, Bebeto, Louis Saha, Claudio Caniggia, Alejandro Mancuso as well as JDT's Technical Director and former player Alistair Edwards. Aidil Zafuan and Nazmi Faiz are among the glut of JDT players that will form the rest of this squad.

The ticketing information has yet to be announced but all proceeds will be donated to the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation, National Cancer Society of Malaysia and the Women's Aid Organisation. Apart from the match, the legends will also be conducting a football clinic together with autographs and photo opportunities the day after the match.

The stadium will be a familiar sight for former Milan and great Cambiasso who was there as a 17-year-old during the 1997 World Youth Championship to help his country defeat a Michael-Owen led in the Round of 16 before going all the way to lift the trophy.

Brazilian icon Ronaldo who won the FIFA World Cup twice in 1994 and 2002, had earlier in the season visited JDT and even took in the AFC match between the home team and Gyeongnam FC. His presence in Johor sparked rumours of a potential partnership being inked between JDT and but nothing concrete has turned up yet.

