Pinnick warns of football bans to NFF members who drag federation to court

The outgoing Nigeria FA boss has promised to take action on stakeholders who seek legal redress locally whenever they feel aggrieved

Outgoing Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has warned of bans to football stakeholders who drag the NFF to court.

Pinnick’s second term is set to end next month and while he is eligible for a third one, he has decided against running.

He is, however, not happy by the conduct of a section of the Nigerian football fraternity whom he feels are hellbent on slowing the federation’s activities through the ‘wrong’ channels.

“I want to say that enough is enough,” Pinnick said via a statement on the NFF website.

“We have tolerated these individuals for much longer than necessary. I am leaving the position of NFF presidency in a few weeks but I am still a member of the Fifa Council and I can talk about Nigeria football anywhere,” he added.

“It is time to call the bluff of these persons. Their actions not only malign and defame the NFF; these also de-market the NFF to a certain degree.”

“If the NFF holds a General Assembly, they go to court. If the NFF does not hold, they go to court. Every single day, they want to go to court. It is their right, but it is also the right of the NFF to curtail such excesses.”

“Fifa clearly stipulates that football matters are not meant for civil courts, and further infractions by anyone would be met with the stiffest of sanctions, including but not limited to outright ban from the game.”

The NFF conducted its 77th Annual General Assembly in Lagos on Thursday but it occurred eight months late, after a section of football stakeholders went to court to stop it from happening on its scheduled date of December 17, 2021.

Pinnick has been embroiled in numerous court battles during his eight-year tenure from a number of dissatisfied members of his federation as well as ex-coaches.

Former Delta State Football Association chairman Pinnick came into office in 2014 before being reelected four years later and last week, he reiterated his desire to leave, having announced his decision in April.

The NFF elective congress will take place on September 30 in Benin City, Edo State with first and second vice-presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko among the candidates vying to replace Pinnick.

Former Super Eagles internationals Benedict Akwuegbu and Peterside Idaho as well as Ibrahim Gusau and Mainasara Iloh are the other candidates.