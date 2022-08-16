Pinnick rules out third NFF term bid: Many capable of running Nigerian football

The 51-year-old states he will assist and work with whoever emerges as the new boss when his term comes to and end

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has ruled out contesting for a third term in office next month.

The 51-year-old administrator is currently serving his second term and reports had emerged he was planning to run for another term when they have elections.

“Third term? No, no,” Pinnick told Arise TV when asked if he would be contesting for a third term in office as quoted by Punch.

“I’m fine and I’m telling you that there are so many Nigerians that are capable of running Nigerian football.

“I will assist and work with whoever emerges as the new NFF president and that’s my promise. I’ll intervene but never interfere.”

Pinnick, who hails from Delta State, was first elected to office in 2014 and retained the seat for a second term in 2018.

He was also the first Caf vice-president between September 2018 and July 2019, and a member of the Organising Committee for Fifa competitions.

His decision not to contest has already been lauded by two-time Africa Cup of Nations bronze medalist Ifeanyi Udeze, who said he had done the right thing.

“Honestly, for me, he has done the right thing coming out to state clearly that he will not be running for a third term,” Udeze told the same portal.

“But we need someone who is credible to take over from him and not just anybody who will take our football backward. First, the congress must hold for this process to go through.”

During his tenure, Nigeria missed out on 2022 World Cup qualification after losing to Ghana.