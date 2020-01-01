Pinnick offers Rohr take it or leave it Super Eagles contract conditions

The Nigeria Football Federation has revealed offering the German tactician a new contract, and await his decision

Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick has revealed the conditions in the new contract offered to Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

Rohr has been at the helm of the national team since 2016 and his current contract is expected to expire in July.

On Monday, Pinnick disclosed the German coach has been offered a new deal which comes with receiving his salary in local currency (naira) and also staying in the West African country.

More teams

"We have told him. He must live in Nigeria. His salary will be in naira. He must go around the leagues and see how he can nurture the players," Pinnick told Arise TV.

Article continues below

"If he is able to accept it, we have a deal. There are a lot of coaches that want to coach Nigeria."

Rohr has enjoyed success with the Super Eagles since his arrival, guiding them to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in and a third-place place finish at the 2019 in .

The three-time African champions are on course to qualify for the 2021 Afcon as they sit on top of Group L after securing back-to-back wins in their first two qualifying games.