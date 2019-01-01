Aubameyang needs to work harder – Arsenal legend Keown

The 53-year-old feels the Gabon international did not do enough in the Gunners' victory against the Cherries

Former defender Martin Keown has urged Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to work harder for the Gunners.

The striker did not score in their Premier League 1-0 win against Bournemouth on Sunday, despite playing for the duration of the game, with David Luiz grabbing the solitary goal from Nicolas Pepe’s assist.

The 30-year-old Gabon international has made an impressive start to the season, scoring seven goals in eight league appearances.

Keown, however, is displeased with the performance of the former star along with Bukayo Saka against the Cherries.

"Aubameyang… look, you’re scoring the goals but, fella, you need to work harder,” Keown said on Match of the Day.

"In the second half, they [Arsenal] seemed to switch off. I know it’s tough but you can’t allow that kind of space, [Bukayo] Saka as well, nobody really getting there.

“They just don’t engage properly and the back four is far too deep.”

The win against Bournemouth moved the Gunners to third spot in the league and one point behind second-placed .

Aubameyang will hope to impress in his side’s next league game against on October 21, after the international break.