'Pickford takes five minutes' - Klopp expected Merseyside derby tactics after Alisson mocks Everton keeper

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool expected Everton's tactics to slow down the Merseyside derby, after the Reds claimed another crucial victory in the Premier League over their relegation-threatened rivals.

Andy Robertson and Divock Origi struck in a 2-0 win to hand the Toffees a blow for survival, but it was the tactics of Frank Lamaprd's side that often caught the eye in an ill-tempered encounter.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in particular slowed the game down with his clearance time, prompting a mocking response from Alisson, while Klopp made reference to his performance in his post-match comments.

What did Klopp say about Pickford and Everton's antics?

"We expected it [Everton's tactics] but we didn't react well," Klopp told BBC Sport after the full-time whistle. "It's difficult. Each ball Jordan Pickford has, he takes five minutes so we couldn't gain rhythm which you need to break down a low block. We expected them to do it.

"If anybody thinks we fly through these games, I can apologise, it won't happen. If we can create atmospheres like today it's difficult to deal with us for 95 minutes. Everton did what they had to do. With a performance like this, I think they can get the points they need.

"We stayed really cool and calm. The changes helped, Fresh players, different formation. It made it difficult for the opposition. We won 2-0, it's absolutely fine."

What did Alisson do to mock Pickford?

Throughout the game, Pickford often took his time to return the ball to action after defusing the danger inside his box, to keep Liverpool frustrated throughout the encounter.

But with the clock ticking down and Everton chasing a response, Alisson was quick to mimic his opposite number.

The Brazilian took a routine catch, before dramatically dropping to his knees and cradling the ball, to the delight of the Liverpool supporters in the ground.

