Phil Brown - There is lot to admire about Hyderabad’s performance

The British coach praised his players despite the loss and suggested that he still has faith in his dressing room…

New entrants Hyderabad FC suffered their sixth defeat in eight matches in the ongoing (ISL) on Wednesday as they went down 2-3 against Odisha FC in Pune.

With yet another loss, Hyderabad continues to languish at the bottom of the league table with just four points.

After the match, a dejected Phil Brown said, “It was a great game for the neutral. There were plenty of goals, there was plenty of action. We denied Odisha in the possession that they had, it was a difficult task. We had a game plan. We worked in a system. There is a lot to admire about the performance, but when you concede three goals, and in the manner we conceded, especially the first goal, it was in a very unlikely manner. We were sloppy from the corner.

“When you’re 2-0 down at half-time, it’s a lot of talking in the dressing room. You have low confidence. If you have strong players who can believe, then you have a chance. We got a penalty that we deserved. The tables started to turn.

“The third goal, I really did not understand. I do not want to demean any referees but I am trying to enhance the product of ISL. We played some good football, we had some good chances. We had more shots than the opposition.

“When you’re bottom of the league, and your confidence is low then these silly goals turn against you. But we got to believe we can turn the table.”