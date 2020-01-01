'Phenomenon' Ibrahimovic will decide his own future - Milan chief Massara

The Swede rejoined the Rossoneri in January on a deal until the end of the season, with a potential extension for a further 12 months

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a "phenomenon" and will have the final say on whether to extend his stay at , says director of sport Ricky Massara.

Veteran striker Ibrahimovic returned to the Rossoneri in January on a deal that runs until June with the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

The Swede joined re-joined the Italian side as a free agent after spending two years with outfit , where he scored 52 goals in 56 MLS games.

More teams

Ibrahimovic, who won during his first stint with Milan, has scored three goals in six games across all competitions since rejoining and was in the starting line-up for Thursday's semi-final first leg against .

Massara hailed Ibrahimovic's quality and said the Swede will be the one to decide his future.

Speaking to Rai Sport, Massaro said: "It'll ultimately be up to him, how he feels and how long he wants to continue.

"He truly is a phenomenon, and we are very happy with his performance."

Milan have climbed one place since Ibrahimovic’s arrival, and are 10th in Serie A after 23 games, 10 points adrift of the top four but only two away from Hellas Verona in sixth.

The 38-year-old has had a huge impact on the side, and in the process has been both breaking and setting records on the pitch.

Article continues below

He previously spent two years at Milan, scoring 56 goals in 85 appearances and winning the Serie A title in 2011. And his goal on his first start since returning to the club in the win over in January ensured he has now scored in four different decades in a trophy-laden career; the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 2020s.

Goals in the league and the Coppa Italia followed, before he became the fastest player to reach 150 wins in the Italian top-flight since the three points for a win era began in the 3-2 victory against .

An assist for Ante Rebic in the recent Milan derby at San Siro was followed by a goal of his own just before the halfway stage, where he became the oldest Serie A goalscorer in the fixture’s history.