‘Phenomenal’ Liverpool wingers Salah & Mane have everything – Heskey

Former England striker Emile Heskey has hailed Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for their goalscoring impact at Liverpool.

Salah is the leading scorer in the Premier League with 11 goals after 12 games this season while Mane follows him in the second place with seven goals to his name.

On Saturday, the Egypt and Senegal internationals found the back of the net in Liverpool’s 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal and they have already helped the Reds secure qualification for the Champions League knockout round as Group B leaders.

Both players will be out of contract in June 2023, and Heskey believes they are doing the talking on the field and he described Anfield as Salah’s new home.

"Salah does his talking on the pitch, he doesn't need to say anything off it. Let other people sort that,” Heskey told Mirror Sport.

“He's fantastic, he doesn't let anyone distract him, and to put up the numbers that he does... he's got to be so strong and so single-minded to be doing that while people are talking about his contract, or if's he's leaving. He just keeps doing his thing.

"He seems so comfortable at the club so I don't see why he would move," he said.

"Liverpool is his home now, the fans love him, although when you're playing the football that he's playing then I don't think there's going to be any fan anywhere in the world that'll hate him!

"If he was still at Chelsea they'd love him too, but thankfully he's at Liverpool!

"Things like the contract, the limelight and the goals tally don't faze him, and that's fantastic to see."

The former Liverpool striker also reserved praise for Mane’s work rate and his fighting spirit which have made him a fans favourite.

"When you've got someone who puts up the numbers Salah puts up then everyone is going to be talking about him, even though Mane puts up some great numbers too," Heskey continued.

"And the funny thing is that we're not even talking about forwards here, we're talking about wingers. It's phenomenal! They've got everything.

Article continues below

"His work rate is phenomenal, and that's what Liverpool fans love about him. He never gives up.

"He's always fighting, chasing back, tackling, then trying to get forward and putting his head in where it hurts, then his foot in where it hurts. That's why the fans love him.

"There are times in football where things are not going to go great for you, but as long as you're willing to work hard, to put your foot in, put your head in, then fans will back you all day long."