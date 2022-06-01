PFA Player of the Year: Who are the nominees and when is the award ceremony?

The end of season award nominees have been announced by the PFA ahead of next week's ceremony

The nominees for the 2021-22 PFA Players' Player of the Year award have been announced.

It has been a stellar season, with Manchester City and Liverpool locked in an intense battle for the Premier League title until the final day, when Pep Guardiola's team retained their title by finishing with one more point than the Reds.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's team won the FA and Carabao Cups and made it all the way to the Champions League final.

Who has been nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award?

There have been many standout performers in the English top-flight this term, but only one player can take the coveted prize.

Kevin De Bruyne, who was named PFA Player of the Year last year and won the Premier League title again this year with City, is back in the running for the award.

The Belgium international was one of the top performers in the title-winning team, scoring 15 goals and assisting a further eight.

Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have all been announced as contenders this year after helping their team to the cup double and the Champions League final.

Salah finished joint-top of the Premier League scoring chart with 23 goals and made more assists than anyone else in the division with 13.

Totenham striker Harry Kane, who scored 17 and assisted nine this season, and Manchester United top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo are also in the picture.

Ronaldo and De Bruyne are chasing a historic third trophy this time around.

Who are the Women's Player of the Year award nominees?

Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are the dominant figures in the run for the Women's Players' Player of the Year award.

City duo Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp are both in the running alongside Blues pair Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder, while the Gunners' Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema are deserved candidates, too.

Who are the nominees for the Young Player of the Year awards?

City star Phil Foden is one of the Premier League stars in contention for the Men's Young Player of the Year trophy.

Conor Gallagher is up for the award after a fine season at Crystal Palace, while Chelsea's Reece James, Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa and Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are also up for it.

Lauren Hemp could win a record-breaking fourth Women's Young Player of the Year prize, while Chelsea's Lauren James, Arsenal youngster Frida Maanum, Jessica Naz of Tottenham, Manchester United's Ella Toone and Maya Le Tissier from Brighton are contenders, too.

What is the PFA Player of the Year award?

The PFA Awards recognise the outstanding performers from every division.

The winners are for by the members of the Professional Footballers Association.

Alongside the Players' Player of the Year prizes given to the top star in each of the men's and women's game, awards will also be given out to the Men's Young Player of the Year and Women's Young Player of the Year.

There will also be awards for each divisions' Team of the Year and a special prize

honouring footballing achievements through the PFA’s Merit Award.

When is the PFA Player of the Year award announced?

The PFA Awards will go ahead on June 9 at 7pm UK time.

It is the 49th edition of the award ceremony.