Peter Kopun: Slovakia can't afford defensive mistakes against Nigeria

The Slovak side cannot allow little defensive mistakes if they want to reach the next stage, according to their gaffer

Slovakia women head coach Peter Kopun has urged his team to improve defensively to avoid defeat against .

The Falcons were condemned to a 3-0 loss by courtesy of Janice Cayman's brace and Yana Daniels's strike in their Cyprus Women's Cup opener at the AEK Arena on Wednesday.

And the Slovak tactician has blamed his side's defensive blunders for their humiliation against the Belgians.

"We were expecting a challenging match as we know that Belgium has its quality," Kopun told Solvakian FA website.

"Although the result does not indicate that we were a balanced opponent in the first half of the season, it could even be a better team in some phases.

"In the second half, the Belgians took the initiative, they were the favorite. We conceded a penalty kick after our mistake, it should not be.

Article continues below

"We are looking forward to a match, a very good opponent. We want to try the things we worked on.

"I also believe that small defensive mistakes and shortcomings will not appear in the second match against Nigeria."

Slovakia will hope a win over Nigeria on Friday at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium will keep alive their chances of reaching the next phase.