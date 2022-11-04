Peseiro: Nigeria FA denies 'ridiculous' claims Super Eagles coach is owed wages

Nigeria Football Federation has moved to dismiss allegations that Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has reported them to Fifa over unpaid wages.

Claims NFF has not paid the coach emerged

The federation laughs off the allegations

Says claims are 'speculations and innuendoes'

WHAT HAPPENED? There have been allegations that Peseiro has not been paid for six months since he was appointed to take charge of the men’s senior team.

Peseiro, 62, was appointed in May after Augustine Eguavoen was sacked following the Super Eagles’ failure to win a ticket to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

However, in a statement, quoting the federation’s general secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, the country’s football governing body termed the allegations as ‘ridiculous’.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Most of these speculations and innuendoes are simply ridiculous because we have no problem whatsoever with Mr. Peseiro," the statement read.

"He is doing his job as head coach of the Super Eagles, and, contrary to some of the more fictitious claims, he has not reported the NFF to Fifa with regards to his wages.

"I want to appeal to the media to make efforts to get their facts right before going to press. There is no need to speculate and engage in half-truths and outright falsehoods in these matters.

"Some of these speculations and innuendoes create disharmony and disenchantment in key quarters. The NFF and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development are working on Mr. Peseiro’s wages, and these will be settled shortly."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Sanusi further said the former Al Ahly and Sporting Lisbon coach is focused on his job despite the wage claim.

"We have a friendly match against Portugal coming up in Lisbon on Thursday, November 17th. Mr. Peseiro has compiled a provisional list and is only waiting for this weekend’s matches to submit his list of 23 players," he added.

"We have a cordial relationship with the head coach. He is doing his job and focusing on his objectives. The media should desist from reports and speculations that are aimed at causing discontentment and disenchantment among the Ministry of Sports, the NFF, and Mr. Peseiro, as all parties are working in harmony."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The NFF has dealt with cases of unpaid wages for former coaches before.

Gernot Rohr – who served as Nigeria’s coach for five years - reported the federation to Fifa, demanding an additional £1 million for breach of contract ‘without just cause’.

WHAT NEXT FOR PESEIRO? Apart from the Portugal and Costa Rica friendlies lined up in November, the coach’s focus is on the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next year.