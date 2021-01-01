Perez re-elected as Real Madrid president for four more years

A man famed for his 'Galacticos' approach to transfer business is set to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu helm after facing no opposition

Florentino Perez, a man famed for his 'Galacticos' approach to transfer business, has been re-elected as Real Madrid president and will remain at the Blancos helm for another four years.

The 74-year-old has taken in two spells with the Liga giants, spending a total of 18 years in the most demanding and prominent of sporting roles in Spain.

His first stint with Real delivered a number of notable additions between 2000 and 2006, and having returned to the boardroom in 2009 he is now set to continue calling the shots after facing no opposition in the latest ballot.

What has been said?

Confirming the news on the club's official website, Real have said: "On 13 April 2021, in Madrid, at 00:01 hours, at the headquarters of the Real Madrid Club de Futbol Electoral Board, the individuals listed at the beginning meet to discuss and decide on the matters listed below.

"Given the existing health situation resulting from Covid-19, the president, Mr. Jose Manuel de Carlos Grau, has decided that the members of the Electoral Board who so wish may participate telematically.

"Having presented no more than one candidacy declared by this Electoral Board and by virtue of article 40, section E, point 2 of the current by-laws of the club, Mr. Florentino Perez Rodriguez is declared president of Real Madrid."

Who can run for presidency at Real?

Any candidate wishing to fill a presidential post at the Bernabeu must have been a member or socio for at least 20 years and boast the personal wealth required to obtain a bank guarantee worth at least 15 per cent of the club's budget.

Perez ticks those boxes as a wealthy businessman that has worked in the construction business and local politics.

He had called another election in Madrid on April 1, with potential candidates having until April 12 to enter the running.

With nobody coming forward, Perez has been re-elected unopposed for a third time in succession - having previously retained control at Real in 2013 and 2017.

Perez's most notable signings

Upon taking the reins in the Spanish capital back in 2000, Perez quickly set about transforming the Blancos' recruitment policy.

He wanted to acquire the very best talent on the market, with his intentions laid out when luring Luis Figo away from arch-rivals Barcelona in a now-infamous transfer.

Deals for Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, David Beckham and Fabio Cannavaro would follow. The last surge in Galactico additions came during the summer of 2009, with Real completing some remarkable business.

That window saw the Blancos snap up Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Karim Benzema and Xabi Alonso.

Article continues below

Another transfer record was then broken when prising Gareth Bale away from Tottenham in 2013.

Business has slowed since then, with the financial impact of a coronavirus pandemic hitting even the richest of clubs hard, but Real remain in the market for marquee additions and are being heavily linked with the likes of Pari Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Further reading