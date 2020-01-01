Arsenal

'Pepe are you brain dead?!' - Arsenal winger slammed for headbutt against Leeds

Goal
Last updated
Comments()
Nicolas Pepe Arsenal 2020-21
Getty Images
The Ivory Coast international was shown a red card following a VAR review on Sunday at Elland Road

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has been slated for his "idiotic" red card against Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday.

Pepe was sent off in the 51st minute of the match after referee Anthony Taylor was alerted to a possible headbutt when Leeds defender Ezgjan Alioski went down. 

Following a VAR review it was clear that Pepe had indeed headbutted Alioski, giving Taylor no choice but to show Pepe a straight red card in a match that was scoreless.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Pepe was making just his second Premier League start of the season and after his red card, it may be some time before Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta hands him another opportunity.

    Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

    Naturally, there was plenty of reaction on social media to Pepe's moment of madness. 

    Close