'People don't see how hard we work' - Alderweireld believes better days are ahead for Spurs

The centre-back delivered a late goal to help his side complete their comeback triumph, and warned that the best was yet to come

Toby Alderweireld has backed to push on and show their true potential after clinching a late victory in Sunday's north London derby over .

The defender proved Spurs' hero when he netted with a towering header to put his side ahead with just nine minutes remaining of the Premier League clash.

Alexandre Lacazette had given the Gunners an early lead before a defensive blunder allowed Son Heung-Min to equalise almost instantly.

Victory pushed Spurs up to eighth in the standings, leapfrogging their rivals with just three rounds remaining in the 2019-20 season.

And while it has been far from a vintage season for Tottenham following the euphoria of reaching the final last term, Alderweireld believes the derby win will help Jose Mourinho's men to put together a strong run of results to finish the campaign.

"It was a good cross, I thought it was a little bit too high and I got my head underneath it. It was a nice goal," the centre-back told BBC Radio 5 Live after the final whistle.

"It always [hurts after defeat], people don't see how hard we work. We tried to do better today and showed there is character in the team, like fighting spirit.

"Defensively we are getting much better in the last couple of games and you have seen we have quality up front because we could have scored more than two goals.

"Sometimes you need some confidence, like a good win and get the momentum a little bit. The only thing we can do is work hard. What people don't see is that everyone is putting everything into it and I believe that things will change. Today is a very important win for us and the fans.

Alderweireld added to Sky Sports: "I think it's massive for us. I think we really wanted to win this game, you know it's difficult without the fans, it will be a totally different atmosphere but I think we did everything that we could. We fought.

"I think we did have a little bit of luck to get three points today.

"I think with the goal, because against Bournemouth, you missed a little bit of luck to get the last pass, so I think today we had the little bit of luck to get the 2-1."