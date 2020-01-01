'People are going to think I'm crazy' - Redknapp backs Tottenham to win Premier League title

A man who enjoyed a successful spell with the north Londoners at the height of his managerial career thinks his old club can challenge the elite

have a "really powerful squad", according to Harry Redknapp, who has backed Spurs to win the Premier League title this season.

Jose Mourinho is currently overseeing an exciting period of progress at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having been backed in the summer transfer market by chairman Daniel Levy.

Club legend Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius have been brought in on loan, while Sergio Reguilon, Matt Doherty and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have all moved to north London on permanent deals at the start of the new season.

A growing sense of optimism off the pitch has been matched by a string of encouraging performances on it, with a stunning 6-1 win away at Manchester United marking Tottenham's latest triumph.

Mourinho's men are sitting sixth in the standings heading into the international break and have already made it through to the group stages and Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The Portuguese has won trophies at every club he's managed and looks well placed to maintain that record at Spurs, with Redknapp of the opinion that his old club have enough quality to wrestle the title away from .

"If you ask me, honestly, I think they will make the top four. I think they could even win the league this year," the former Tottenham boss told Sky Sports. "I know people are going to think I am crazy but I look at that squad.

"It looks like it is going to be an open year. Look at what happened at the weekend.

"I am telling you, that is some squad they have got. They have got cover in every position. It is a really powerful squad. If anyone is going to upset the big two [it's Spurs]."

Redknapp, who led Tottenham to the quarter-finals in 2011, added on the strength in depth at Mourinho's disposal: "Go through that team.

"Have a look at that squad. Go through that forward line. Heung-min Son. Harry Kane. Gareth Bale.

"Look at the strength in depth. They are full of midfield players. Defensively, they have two right-backs and two left-backs.

"They could be scary. I think Tottenham are a danger to anyone in that division this year. Lump on, whatever price they ask.

"If anyone else is going to do it, it could be Spurs."