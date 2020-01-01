Penarol sack former Man Utd striker Forlan after 11 games in charge

The Uruguayan did not last long in his first managerial position, which he assumed in December

Uruguayan side Penarol have sacked head coach Diego Forlan following just 11 matches in charge.

A former Penarol youth player who later spent time at the club near the end of his professional career in 2015-16, Forlan was appointed coach in December last year.

In what was his first job as a head coach, Forlan lasted just 11 games, winning four, losing four and drawing three matches.

After Forlan was sacked, Penarol announced that they have brought Mario Saralegui back for a third stint as the club's head coach.

"I only have words of gratitude and appreciation for the work that Diego Forlan did until yesterday," club president Dr. Jorge Barrera said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"His name and that of his family will always remain inscribed in the best memory and the best history of the club. The statement that he published yesterday on his social media networks confirms once again the quality of person he has been and will continue to be in the hearts of all Aurinegros."

Amid reports that he had been sacked, the former international – who played for the likes of , and – posted a message of thanks to Penarol on Monday.

"I have to leave Penarol but first I wanted to write a few words of gratitude," he wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you for the opportunity you gave me, it was a pride for me to lead Club Atletico Penarol. To the players, thank you very much for your patience, your respect, your dedication and your teachings.

"To all those who work day by day and in silence at Los Aromos, from my heart, thank you. Finally, thanks to the fans for the love.

"I have no reproaches, that's how football is. Successes in whatever comes, up Penarol!"

Penarol also released a statement on Twitter, saying: "Penarol thanks Diego Forlan for his professional and human contribution during these eight months at the head of the first team."

Winners of three of the past five Uruguayan Primera Division titles, Penarol are in seventh place through nine games this season.