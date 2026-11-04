'It's a penalty, it's two hands, not even one hand' - Ally McCoist fumes as Mason Greenwood is denied a spot-kick before hitting back against Liverpool

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Mason Greenwood was at the centre of a fiery first half at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, as Fenerbahce were denied a penalty against Liverpool when Kostas Tsimikas shoved the winger off the ball in the box. Ally McCoist was adamant the spot-kick should have been given, and Greenwood soon hit back himself with a deflected free-kick that wrong-footed a furious Alisson.

Advertisement

McCoist adamant Greenwood should have had a penalty

Greenwood was played through on goal midway through the first half of Fenerbahce's Champions League clash with Liverpool, but a firm two-handed shove from Tsimikas knocked him off balance before he could shoot. The appeals from Greenwood and the home fans were waved away, and VAR did not review the incident.

Speaking on TNT Sports, McCoist was convinced the hosts should have had a penalty: "It's a penalty, it's two hands, not even one hand. That prevents him for me getting a shot on goal. Both hands. I think it's a penalty, I really do. It's a shame because it's a great ball and an exquisite touch."

McCoist insists Tsimikas got away with one

Asked whether Tsimikas had got away with one, McCoist replied: "I think so, I really think so. He pushes him both hands when he's in the process of having an attempt on goal just because it doesn't look like it, doesn't make it not a penalty."

The decision hurt even more two minutes later, when Trey Nyoni volleyed a dropping half-clearance past Ederson via a deflection to put Liverpool in front. The 19-year-old, who made his first Liverpool start three days earlier, became the club's second-youngest Champions League scorer behind Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Advertisement Advertisement

Greenwood's deflected free-kick leaves Alisson livid

Liverpool's lead lasted just four minutes. After Dominik Szoboszlai fouled N'Golo Kante, Greenwood's free-kick looked to be heading wide until it struck Jeremy Jacquet and wrong-footed Alisson. McCoist said: "He [Greenwood] gets a break doesn't he? I think the goalkeeper will not be too happy with his wall.

Related Topics

"Does somebody turn their back on it? It's the perfect answer. It's Jacquet and he's livid, does he turn his back? He certainly does, you've got to face it. The goalkeeper is livid, absolutely livid and with justification as well. He [Jacquet] is side on for someone who has had a good start to the season."

What comes next for Greenwood and Fenerbahce?

Fenerbahce finished the half on top, with Greenwood dragging a left-footed effort just wide and then forcing a fine save from Alisson.

Advertisement

The winger, who joined from Marseille in the summer in a €39 million (£32.5m) deal, will be central to the hosts' hopes of beating Liverpool after the break.