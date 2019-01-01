Pellegrini undergoes Juventus medical ahead of €10m transfer from Roma

The Serie A champions are closing in on another signing, with Leonardo Spinazzola set to move in the opposite direction

Luca Pellegrini is on the cusp of completing a move to after arriving at the club's health centre for a medical on Sunday.

The 20-year-old left-back is expected to sign a five-year deal in a reported €10 million (£9m/$11m) switch that will send Leonardo Spinazzola in the opposite direction.

Pellegrini, an Under-21 international, spent the second half of last season on loan at , where he made 12 appearances in .

His transfer to Turin will boost Maurizio Sarri's full-back stocks after the new Bianconeri boss opted not to retain Spinazzola, who struggled for first-team opportunities under Massimiliano Allegri last term.

#Juventus : #LucaPellegrini è arrivato al J|Medical // Luca Pellegrini has arrived at J|Medical to undergo his medical tests ahead of his move to Juventus 🇮🇹⚪️⚫️ @goalitalia pic.twitter.com/tpZPNwyKvL — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) June 30, 2019

The versatile 26-year-old completed a medical with the Giallorossi on Saturday and could serve as a successor to -linked Alessandro Florenzi on the right side of defence.

Pellegrini could soon be followed to the Allianz Stadium by midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer.

Goal can confirm that Juventus have reached an agreement with Rabiot after the player refused to sign a new deal with PSG.

Rabiot is set to sign a five-year contract with the Serie A champions, which will net him €7 million (£6m/$8m) per season. In addition, Rabiot’s mother Veronique, who serves as his agent, is set to pocket a commission of €10m (£9m/ $11.4m).

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici flew to Paris on Friday in order to close negotiations and a framework has been reached.

However, while Rabiot is due to arrive from PSG, Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci could end up heading in the opposite direction to the Parc des Princes.

With PSG set to miss out to Juve for the signing of centre-half Matthijs de Ligt, the champions have made contact with the representatives of Bonucci.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has started tentative talks with representatives of the Italy veteran about making him the club’s latest superstar signing.

They will look to take advantage of the added competition at Juventus, should De Ligt’s signing go ahead as planned, by luring away a player who has made nearly 250 appearances for the Serie A champions.

Juve have already secured the signing of Turkish defender Merih Demiral from this summer, increasing the possibility that the club will allow stalwart Bonucci to seek a move.