South African legend Jomo Sono has recalled the moments he shared with iconic football figure Pele.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil legend died on Thursday from cancer complications, and while reminiscing about his encounters with the three-time World Cup winner, Sono revisited the outstanding moments.

The South African pointed out three memorable encounters with Pele, but said a visit to his home in 2010 stands out.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "One of the memories that will always linger in my mind is when we played against the Seattle Sounders and beat them 3-2 in the final. After winning that match and getting the trophy, he gave me the strongest hug I have ever had," Sono told Times Live.

"It was an unbelievable hug. There I was from Africa, and it was my dream just to see this man, but God made it possible for me to play with him and share an emotional hug with him.

"The second memory was when we shared the bus while playing for the US on the Asia tour. They selected all the best players playing in the American League, and fortunately, I was one of those players and shared those moments with him.

"In 2010, he came to the country for the Fifa World Cup, and one night he came to my house and refused to go back to the hotel. That night, we could not sleep. We spoke about football the whole night and also reminisced about the good old days. It was unbelievable."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Apart from recalling the moments he interacted with the Brazilian icon, Sono added that Pele remains the greatest football.

"For me, he is the greatest football player ever. There should be no comparison. You can imagine if this man was playing during the time of the Ballon d'Or. Messi has taken seven, but he could have taken 10," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pele – whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento – had been battling health issues in recent years. At the 2018 World Cup, he was pictured in a wheelchair.

Pele’s popularity was enhanced by his performance in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden. His fine form in the knockout stage – after making just one appearance in the group stage – saw him score in the quarter-final against Wales.

His hattrick against France in the semi-final ensured the Selecao progressed to the final, where he grabbed a brace as Brazil won 5-2.

WHAT NEXT FOR SONO? With the unfortunate death of his former teammate, Sono – considered one of South Africa’s greatest footballers – will now live with his own memories of the Brazilian hero.